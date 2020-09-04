Columbia Pulp LLC has announced the promotion of a new plant manager at its Lyons Ferry tree-free pulp operation.
Kyler Lovgren moves to the position from his previous role as the plant’s Construction & Support manager.
A three-year employee with the operation, he started with the company as manager of its maintenance department and managed the construction of the Pomeroy Pilot Plant.
He succeeds Tony Waldo, who will leave Columbia Pulp for a position at Covanta Energy LLC.
Lovgren, a 2007 graduate of Northwest Lineman College, has education and certifications in plant operations, battery maintenance, substation technician, hydro-generation, windmill operations and computer maintenance management, according to the announcement from Columbia Pulp.
Before joining the company, he worked in power plant and electrical fields with his main areas of expertise in strategic business operations; full-cycle planning, implementing, root-cause analysis, and maintenance of projects; and leadership and growth of teams.
As plant manager he leads operations for Columbia Pulp with a focus on improving processes and methods of deliverables, and growing the employees, the company said.