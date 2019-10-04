Erik McLaughlin, the Walla Walla-based leader behind the Northwest’s leading mergers and acquisitions firm for wine and other businesses, has been named to Wine Business Monthly’s 2019 Wine Industry Leaders List.
McLaughlin joins 49 other wine industry professionals on the prestigious list released this week.
Others from the Northwest include Andrew Browne, founder, president and CEO of Precept Wines, the Northwest’s largest privately-owned wine company and owner of Waterbrook, Canoe Ridge and Browne Family Vineyards. Juan Muñoz-Oca, who early this year became executive vice president of winemaking and vineyard operations for Ste. Michelle Wines, succeeding Doug Gore to oversee all wine operations. That company’s portfolio includes Walla Walla wineries Northstar, Spring Valley Vineyard and MERF.
The annual list spotlights those who serve as an “agent of change” in the industry, the publication said.
“Making and selling wine is a multifaceted endeavor led by those brave enough (or crazy enough) to pave a new way forward, inspiring generations to come,” the piece opens.
The listing includes wine professionals who have accomplished this through an array of paths. Some through their passion for causes or marketing. Others through a niche or tapping into a trend.
McLaughlin and the advising firm Metis have been behind some of the major ownership transitions at wineries in recent years, including Walla Walla Vintners, Tamarack Cellars, Abeja and more. The firm advises privately-held businesses on its capital transactions. That includes mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and recapitalizations, the publication explained.
This year’s list had a general inclusion of leaders plus four trend-based categories: The Environment, Oregon Rising, Can-Do Attitudes, of which Browne was included, and The Future of (Direct-to-Consumer) & E-Commerce.
The publication also included an array of “Emeritus” leaders it recognized. Walla Walla’s Norm “Stormin’ Norman” McKibben.
“In his 30-plus years in Walla Walla, the Valley has evolved and credit for that goes largely to McKibben,” the piece says. He’s served as partner at Canoe Ridge Vineyards and Hogue Cellars and started Pepper Bridge in 1998.