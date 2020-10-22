A local optometrist has been named the 2020 Young OD of the Year by the Optometric Physicians of Washington.
Justin Dalke, an optometrist at Valley Vision Clinic, received the award in a virtual presentation by Valley Vision senior optometrist Lonnie Ness late last month.
“During the work day, patients and staff see us in the office, seeing patients. But we are also very busy in the community, and Dr. Dalke is a great example of that,” said Ness in an announcement. Ness said Dalke is active in Rotary, serves as the current president of the local optometric society and is co-chair of the OPW legislative committee and Washington's Optometric Political Action Committee.
The Young OD of the Year Award honors an optometrist who has been in practice for fewer than 10 years, and who has demonstrated exemplary service to the community, the general public and to the optometric profession, the announcement said.
Dalke joined Valley Vision in 2015. He graduated from Walla Walla University with a bachelor’s in health in 2010 and then earned his Doctorate of Optometry in 2015 from Pacific University College of Optometry.
He participates in school vision screenings and health fairs, and has presented at the local hospital and health care programs. In 2016, he joined Canvasback Missions in an ophthalmology mission trip to the Marshall Islands, helping provide eye care to the people of Ebeye. He hopes to continue in the spirit of service far into his career.