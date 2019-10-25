Real estate brokers Blaine Bickelhaupt and Mark Grant of Blue Mountain Farm & Ranch have been earned the accredited land consultant designation from the Realtors Land Institute.
The duo join a group of more than 500 land specialists across the globe with the designation, an announcement said.
The designation is offered only to members who meet knowledge and experience requirements.
Bickelhaupt and Grant specialize in drylands, irrigation, orchards, recreational and ranch real estate.
The expertise is available through the Dayton office, 254 E. Main St., or in Walla Walla at 317 N. Colville St.