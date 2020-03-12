Live music, food trucks coming to winery incubators

Winery incubator tenant Brad Binko is setting the stage for his Thursday night concert series at the Airport District.
From March 26 to Aug. 20, a different performance and featured food truck will be set up at Eternal Wines and Drink Washington State, the shared space for Binko’s two brands at 602 Piper Ave.
The 22-week series is a no-host, no-cover, all-ages evening offering of music and food in the winery setting.
First up: Gary Winston & The Real Deal bring blues and funk paired with the Mexican menu of a Monarch food truck.
Walla Walla Guitar Company will also be onsite with a display of guitars.
Performers through the concert series will have two hour-long sets that begin at 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Binko said the hope is to draw 200-plus people to the incubator facility he calls “the INK.”
Some tables and chairs will be provided, but guests are allowed to bring their own chairs, too.
For more information on the lineup of artists, food and wine, follow Eternal Wines and Drink Washington State on social media.