Legislative luncheon coming to WWCC

Reps. Skyler Rude and Bill Jenkin will talk about the upcoming legislative session during a Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday.
Major issues facing Southeastern Washington and the work of their assigned committees is expected to be discussed.
The luncheon will be 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the main building at Walla Walla Community College. The cost is $25 for Chamber members and $35 for nonmembers. Registration is required through the Chamber at 509-525-0850 or through the Chamber’s site under “events” at wwvchamber.com.