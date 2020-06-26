A Kennewick-based financial company has opened a new office in Walla Walla.
Petersen Hastings, an investment advisory firm, announced the opening of the Walla Walla office in a news release Wednesday. The office is located in the Drumheller Building downtown at 5 W. Alder St., Suite 317.
The firm also adds a new wealth advisor with the move, welcoming John Keyes to the fold.
“Our firm continues to grow, and we are excited for the opportunity to expand our footprint to Walla Walla and be located in the heart of this community,” CEO and President Scott Sarber said in the release. “Investing in this new location will allow us to better serve existing relationships in the region and connect with new clients who value fiduciary expertise and a high standard of client service.”
Petersen Hastings started in 1962 and deals with comprehensive wealth management including investment management, advanced financial, tax, trust and retirement planning.
According to the release, Keyes was born and raised in Walla Walla. He's a 2005 graduate of Whitman College where he earned his bachelor's in mathematics while competing on both the men’s golf and swim teams. He remains an active board member of the W-Club at the college.