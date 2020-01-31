Jones at helm of Walla Walla Small Business Development Center

A new director is at the helm of the Walla Walla Small Business Development Center.
Judy Jones started in the position about three weeks ago. Jones introduced herself this week during the Port of Walla Walla’s economic information meeting.
Stationed at the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce office, Jones provides one-on-one business advising and assistance through resources available in the Washington Small Business Development Center network.
She succeeds Paul Bowen, who left the position late last year to launch retail shop Uniquely Walla Walla.
The program is co-funded by an array of local government bodies, businesses and organizations that contribute financial or in-kind donations to balance the federal portion of the budget. Washington State University is the fiscal agent for the operation.
Jones meets with clients on an appointment-only basis.
A Prosser native, she returns to the Pacific Northwest after 11 years in Charlotte, N.C. Post-high school, she went on to Columbia Basin College and the University of Washington. She embarked on a career in urban design and planning with an economic development emphasis.
According to an online biography, Jones has been a corporate coach, trainer and consultant for professional growth, success and well-being. She has 25 years of experience with communities, individuals, leaders and teams of Fortune 500, nonprofit, government, faith-based, public health, small businesses and community-based organizations, the information said.
Her areas of expertise include leadership development, change management, diversity and inclusion, and employee engagement and team development.
The Walla Walla Small Business Development office is at 29 E. Sumach St. and can be reached at 509-525-0850, extension 103.