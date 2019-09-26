Think Walla Walla’s Hot Poop has a distinguished name for a record and entertainment store? It’s in good company.
Downtown’s self-proclaimed bing-bang shop, the oldest independent record store in the state, made a noteworthy list of the Top 10 Weird Record Store Names.
Compiled and posted by Javi Gómez Martinez this week on Discogs, a database, marketplace and community for music, the list came from suggestions through social media channels of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Based on the suggestions, he wrote, keeping with 10 required incredible discipline.
“Whether it’s puns, double meanings or straight up scatological dirty business, we were surprised by the number of record stores unafraid (to) make an impact in their customers with some of the most unforgettable names ever,” the piece opened.
The weirdest-names list spans the country.
Joining Hot Poop in representing the Northwest was just one other operation, Vinyl Resting Place out of Portland.
Others include The Electric Fetus in Minneapolis, Stinkweeds in Phoenix, Bucket O Blood Books & Records of Chicago, and Angry Mom Records of Ithaca, N.Y.
Hot Poop, 210 E. Main St., founded more than 45 years ago, is sometimes said to have been named for what happens to pop music in the midst of changing trends and fads.
For more on the list, visit ubne.ws/2lbUizF.