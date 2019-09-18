Providence St. Mary Medical Center contributed $17.3 million in charity care, free services and programs last year, according to the hospital’s latest Community Benefit Report.
The amount is $2.4 million greater than the previous year’s contribution.
The hospital each year tallies the amount it provides through care to the uninsured, underinsured or unable to pay, as well as Medicaid shortfalls, free educational programs, charitable donations and more. Programs and other community health needs are determined through collaboration with social service and government agencies, charitable foundations, community organizations and other partners.
The largest share of the aid — $11.4 million — covered the Medicaid shortfall in 2018, Providence said. The shortfall is the difference between the cost of care and the amount paid by the state and federal government. (Medicare is not included in the total.) Another $4 million was dedicated to charity and low-cost care for those who are uninsured, underinsured or otherwise unable to pay for their care. The hospital has a policy to ensure all patients are accepted regardless of payer status.
The medical center reported more than $166,000 in 2018 was dedicated to free services, including patient education, health screenings, immunizations and support groups, and donations. That includes $20,000 to the Walla Walla Professional Benevolent Fund for protective equipment to allow EMS and fire personnel to reach injured people sooner in an active shooter incident, the announcement said. The ballistic helmets and vests allow medical and fire professionals to enter into spaces with law enforcement, rather than wait until the areas have been secured and proceed after.
Additional aid through Providence St. Mary in 2018 provided subsidies for education for nursing and other professions, and medical research, to the tune of $414,000. Providence said $1.4 million went to clinical and social services provided at a loss to the operation because they met identified needs not addressed elsewhere in the community.