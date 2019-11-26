Holiday Open House coming to Abeja

The Inn at Abeja offers an inside peek at the historic property with a Holiday Open House event next month.
The farmstead inn on 38 acres along Mill Creek Road hosts guests for a progressive tasting of Abeja wines and a guided tour of the cottages and suites that serve as one of the community’s special attractions for visitors and wine-lovers.
The event takes place 12:30-5 p.m. Dec. 12. At 2014 Mill Creek Road. There is no appointment or cost, but due to limited space participants must register. That can be done through Gaby Dufault at wine@abeja.net by Dec. 10.
Guests will meet and mingle with the winemakers and innkeeper, sip wine and tour the property dressed for the season, Abeja announced.
Established in 2000, the operation includes an award-winning winery and tasting room and lodging establishment on a century-old estate that includes 38 acres of creeks, gardens and vineyards.
The winemakers are Daniel Wampfler and Amy Alvarez-Wampfler. Last summer, plans for a new wine production facility at the property were announced. That facility, including an underground barrel cave, consolidates winemaking at the estate. It currently takes place in the Big Barn, an early 1900s building converted to a wine production facility in 2004. Some of the wine is barrel-aged there, and other barrels are stored elsewhere on the property. The new winery will provide on storage location and bring energy efficiency, too. That project is expected to be complete next summer.