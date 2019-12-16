Hicks retires from Baker Boyer Bank after 40-plus years in banking

Baker Boyer Bank celebrates the career of Judy Hicks who retires after 43 years in the banking industry.
The public is invited to attend the retirement open house celebration that runs 2-5 p.m. Thursday in the lobby of the main branch downtown, 7 W. Main St.
“All of us at Baker Boyer are so proud of everything Judy has accomplished both at the bank and for our community,” said Baker Boyer President and CEO Mark Kajita in a prepared statement. “We all wish her the happiest of retirements,. She has earned it.”
Hicks, vice president and consumer loan manager, has worked in numerous capacities for the Walla Walla bank.
She got her start in the industry in the bookkeeping department of a regional bank in Walla Walla, according to the announcement. That led her to the retail side of banking, and, in 1987, she moved into mortgage banking as a mortgage loan underwriter. Six years later she took a position as a residential loan officer.
In January 1999, she joined the Baker Boyer staff as a consumer/residential loan officer. Two years later she became manager of the company’s Eastgate branch and continued to originate mortgage loans.
Hicks moved to the downtown branch in September 2003 to manage that operation and the consumer lending team. In 2011, she became exclusively became consumer loan manager.
“One thing I’m very proud of,” Hick said, “is that even through those crazy lending years of 2003 through 2008, I continued to believe that lending to people based on adequate and stable income and good credit was the only way to guide our clients down the right path and help the bank succeed long term.”
She continued: “So when the market crashed in 2008, the bank had a very well-performing real estate portfolio and Baker Boyer didn’t suffer like the rest of the country with a bunch of non-performing loans. I continue to be proud of the quality of the loans we service today. This experience confirms my belief that doing the right thing for the client is also doing the right thing for the bank.”
Separate from banking, Hicks has been active in the Exchange Club of Walla Walla, where she has served on the board, including as club president in 2009-2010. She was Exchangite of the Year in 2010-2011.
She was also involved in the Friends of Children of Walla Walla program, serving as the board president for three years. She is a founding member of The Bank Notes a cappella group.
Hicks was honored with the “Patriot Award” from the Washington Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. She was nominated by David Keeley, a Baker Boyer consumer loan advisor who also serves as a first lieutenant in the Oregon Army National Guard.