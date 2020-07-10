Another Walla Walla eating establishment has announced on social media that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Hattway's on Alder shut down temporarily after the employee's positive test result on Thursday.
"The situation is that our staff member was asymptomatic and was unknowingly exposed outside of our restaurant," owners wrote on the post. "They bravely took it upon themselves to get tested, and it was unfortunately confirmed positive."
The dates the employee worked were posted — July 2-3, and Tuesday-Wednesday this week.
The restaurant is decontaminating using a similar method to that of Big House Brew Pub, as detailed in the U-B recently.
Hattway'swill undergo a deep cleaning by a professional company.
The social media post went on to explain that many workers at the restaurant would voluntary get tested.
People who visited the restaurant during those times may email info@hattawaysonalder.com for more information.
"We will do our best to answer your questions while keeping the team member's identity confidential," the owners wrote.
This incident came right after Hattaway's announced that a recent guest had learned they had the coronavirus too.
On Monday, owners posted that a guest dining on June 28 had tested positive.