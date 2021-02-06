Harvust and the Washington Farm Bureau are launching a COVID-19 education and resources program free to small agricultural businesses.
Harvust is a tech company based in Walla Walla providing human resource software for farmers, allowing employers and employees to communicate through a web app.
The company began in 2019 and grew from three customers to 20 throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. They recently received the national 2021 Farm Bureau Entrepreneur of the Year award, which doubled their customer base in a month.
Washington Farm Bureau announced Thursday the partnership with Harvust to disseminate critical COVID-19 information and resources to farmers and their employees.
This program is free to agriculture businesses with 50 employees or fewer through June 30, made possible through a state grant from the state Department of Labor and Industries. Businesses with more than 50 employees can participate for a fee.
“We’re getting really critical COVID-19 vaccination information out there, safety training on how to prevent COVID-19, how to wear masks, how to wash your hands, proper etiquette when coughing and sneezing, all these things that the state requires, but we’re doing it specifically for farm workers and we’re doing it in a way that is understandable and accessible to them,” Harvust co-founder Riley Clubb said.
Information can be sent in the employees’ preferred language, if available.
With Harvust, employers can send messages to employees through the app and it gets delivered to employees’ cell phones as a text message, co-founder James Hall said.
“We want to make sure that every worker is getting all the information they need from their employer on anything COVID related,” Hall said.
To sign up, visit harvust.com/covid.