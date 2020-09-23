Valdemar Estates brings a centuries old grape harvest celebration to its southside winery this weekend, although operators say the pandemic will make it far from the traditional event rooted in Logroño, Spain.
Fiestas de San Mateo is an annual weeklong celebration of harvest that dates back to the 12th century in the town close to the location of Valdemar family winery Bodegas Valdemar.
There the celebration starts with grape crushing and includes live music, fireworks and feasting.
With the unexpected smoke that filled the skies this year, the event Valdemar Estates had hoped to offer as a way to bring the celebration to Walla Walla will have to wait for next year. But a special harvest dinner slated for Saturday is expected to capture some of the magic.
The Q Wood-Fired Grill will grill meats over grapevine canes set against the backdrop of panoramic views of the Blue Mountains in a meadow near the winery.
Three seatings will take place hourly starting at 4:30 p.m. with well under 50 people per seating and appropriately spaced to meet distancing requirements. Reservations and information are available at ubne.ws/valdemar.