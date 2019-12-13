Gunpowder Creek's 'explosive wines' coming to Walla Walla

A high-traffic property at the Airport District will have a new winery tenant.
Port of Walla Walla commissioners on Thursday authorized the executive director to enter into a five-year lease agreement with five one-year renewal options with Gunpowder Creek LLC at 202 A St.
Gunpowder Creek Wine is the Richland-based winery of Caleb Foster, a long known name in Walla Walla wine and far beyond. The winemaker and vigneron whose work in the Walla Walla wine industry dates back to the early 1990s currently serves as winemaker for J. Bookwalter Winery.
His Gunpowder Creek is described online as “the new rebel base for explosive production of Washington wines.”
As has taken place in recent years, the search for a tenant for the location came through a bidding process.
The 1,710-square-foot building, which also has 3,000 square feet usable for a crush pad, has historically been among the Airport District’s most in-demand properties. Thus, tenants have come through a sealed bid process.
Bids were due Dec. 10. In this case, Foster was the sole bidder at $1,700 per month plus state leasehold tax (12.84%). The lease rate will increased annually by 2%.