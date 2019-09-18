A $1,000 grant from the Pacific Power Foundation will help support the preschool program at the Walla Walla YMCA.
The money is expected to be used toward the purchase of new outdoor playfield equipment, the YMCA said in its announcement.
The preschool services kids ages 3 to 5, providing basic learning in curriculum in science, technology, engineering, math and arts while also emphasizing physical activities.
The Y said research shows outdoor play is fundamental for development of social, emotional, cognitive and physical development, especially during the preschool years.
“The Walla Walla YMCA is greatly appreciative of Pacific Power Foundation’s commitment to the community and its support of the YMCA’s early childhood development program,” said YMCA CEO Karen Hedine in the announcement. “The grant allows us to continue to offer children the resources needed for growth and learning.”
The Pacific Power Foundation is one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the country. Last year it awarded $800,000 to more than 400 organizations in the Northwest.