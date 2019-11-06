Fort WW Museum adds new operations manager position

Fort Walla Walla Museum has announced the addition of Cristine Benson in the newly created operations manager position.
The position’s startup costs are supported by a 2019 grant from the Sherwood Trust, the announcement explained. The role is intended to help with the reorganization and redistribution of the executive director’s management duties with a focus on allowing more time for financial development.
Sustainability, succession planning, programming and capacity building are expected to benefit from the additional position, museum staff said.
Benson is a Walla Walla native who recently returned to the area. In her job, she will oversee much of the museum’s daily operations, including human resources and business support development, as well as assistance with volunteer and program management.
She was chosen from a field of 60 applicants.
She has a bachelor’s in industrial/organizational psychology and a master’s of applied behavior sciences with a concentration in leading and consulting in human systems.
She has experience running her own business and maintains a senior certified professional status with the Society for Human Resource Management, the announcement detailed.
Museum Executive Director James Payne said Benson’s skills will complement his.
“We feel very fortunate to have Cris join our team,” Payne said in a prepared statement. “She has many strengths where I have weaknesses, which will make us stronger.”
Benson said the museum is always in need of volunteers of varying skills and interests. She can be reached at cris@fwwm.org.