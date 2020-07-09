After postponing one of the area's most popular food events for four months in a row, organizers of Walla Walla Food Truck Night have opted to cancel for 2020.
Organizers announced the decision on social media Wednesday.
"We are saddened to have to make this tough decision," the announcement read. "We at Burwood Brewing, along with all the food trucks, wished we didn't have to cancel the 2020 season. But we will be back next year better (than) ever! Stay well and healthy."
The gathering of food trucks at Burwood on 1120 E. St. typically takes place on the first Monday night of each month from April through October.
The monthly gatherings usually draw hundreds of people. Organizers noted earlier this year that it would be difficult to maintain social distancing in that environment.
No plans were released yet on what the event would look like next year.
Organizers previously said they were waiting for Phase 4 of the Safe Start plan to relaunch. Walla Walla County remains in Phase 2, and all applications for Phase 4 in the state have been paused.