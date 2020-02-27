Eye doctor Chad Burton joins Valley Vision team

Valley Vision Clinic has expanded its optometry team.
Dr. Chad Burton relocates from Roseburg, Ore., to join the staff this month, the downtown Walla Walla clinic announced.
Burton’s nearly 35-year background includes extensive experience in ocular disease management, geriatric eye care, cataract co-management, LASIK and sports vision.
In 1986 he joined a practice in Medford, Ore. He developed a sports vision practice and became the team eye doctor for the Oakland A’s short season single A team.
In 1993, he moved to Arizona, where he practiced in various ophthalmology and optometry clinics. Two years ago he moved back to the Pacific Northwest, joining an ophthalmology practice in Roseburg.
Valley Vision’s optometric practice has served the Walla Walla Valley since 1949. Services there include comprehensive eye exams with the latest technology available, the announcement said.
The team includes Dr. Luther Ness, Dr. Angela Ferguson, Dr. Jeremy Beam, and Dr. Justin Dalke at 22 W. Main St. For information, call 529-2020.