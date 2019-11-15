Eritage Resort offers a turkey trot with a twist.
The Walla Walla resort combines a fun run with wine tasting Nov. 24 in a first event of its kind at the estate vineyards.
The Taste & Trot invites participants to lace up their running shoes for a 5K run or walk in the state vineyards and then celebrate with an appetizer brunch and wine tasting after the finish line.
The cost is $50 — half of which benefits the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank and its Thanksgiving program. (About $25 covers the cost of a Thanksgiving meal for a family, the announcement explained.)
Registered participants all receive a T-shirt. But poultry prizes will go to the top four finishers, starting with a turkey for the first person to cross the finish line. The three that follow that person will receive a duck, a chicken and a Cornish game hen, respectively.
Sponsors are Lagana Cellars, Time & Direction Wines, Pepper Bridge Winery, Canvasback Winery, Va Piano Vineyards, Fletcher Bay Winery, Red Band Cellars, Bontzu Cellars, Truth Teller Winery, Walla Walla Community College and Butcher Butcher.
Tickets are available at eritageresort.com under “events.”