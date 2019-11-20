This is the final day for entries in Dayton’s Lighted Christmas Parade.

The Dayton Chamber of Commerce has encouraged businesses to participate and promote themselves to the Christmas Kickoff attendees.

The parade is part of the two-day kickoff right after Thanksgiving. The parade runs down Main Street on Nov. 29, starting at 6 p.m. and ending with the tree lighting ceremony and fireworks. Restaurants and shops have extended hours for the event.

Parade entries must portray a holiday, children’s or whimsical theme. They line up at 5 p.m. Participants can sign up at historicdayton.com.

