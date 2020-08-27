Several employees at El Sombrero have been infected by COVID-19, according to social media posts from the Walla Walla restaurant.
The Mexican eatery located at 4 W. Oak St., followed the same recipe as other institutions such as Big House Brew Pub and Hattaway's on Alder by announcing the situation on social media and shutting down the establishment temporarily.
"Much to our dismay, we recently learned that a few of our employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus," representatives for the restaurant posted Sunday.
"The health and well being of our customers is paramount and out of an abundance of caution, we have hired a sanitation crew and have made the decision to temporarily close the restaurant until we can confidently assure the safety of both our employees and our customers."
On Monday, the restaurant followed up with a post stating that one batch of workers started feeling ill Aug. 15 and went home. Another group of employees started feeling sick Aug. 17 and also left work to recover. The employees were tested and found to be carrying COVID-19.
"We hope this can provide peace of mind, as well as that we are fortunate to announce that no other employees have shown any symptoms."
As of Wednesday evening, the restaurant had not made an announcement about reopening yet.