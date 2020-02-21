Registration has opened for the 2020 Walla Walla Business Summit presented by Pacific Power.
The eighth annual event is put on by the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Port of Walla Walla, the cities of Walla Walla and College Place, Reininger Winery and Jacobs.
The April 1 event offers educational, networking and professional development components in a series of presentations that this year focus on customer service, fraud prevention and leadership development.
Tickets are $75 for Chamber members and $100 for non members.
The summit takes place at Courtyard by Marriott Walla Walla and culminates with a wine reception and appetizers.
Sessions are: Customer service: The Power of “Wow;” Fraud prevention: Safeguard your business; and the keynote address on leadership development.
Presenters are Kristine Bono, certified sommelier and general manager of Tertulia Cellars; Nikki Geiszler, treasury management sales manager for Banner Bank; Susan Thompson, Treasury Management consultant for Banner; and Dave Mitchell, organizational expert and author of “The Leadership Difference.”
Tickets are available at wwvchamber.com or by calling the Chamber office at 525-0850.