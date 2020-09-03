Echolands Winery has purchased 340 acres of Mill Creek land for development of the property’s first vineyard and a sustainable winery and tasting room.
The project is led by Doug Frost, a master of wine and master sommelier, and conservationist Brad Bergman.
The land is located in what’s described as the upland area of the Walla Walla American Viticultural Area, at the foothills of the Blue Mountains.
There, the higher elevation and cooler, wetter climate has already earned a reputation for fuller bodied wines that will allow Echolands, founded in 2018, to expand its viticultural options.
The acquisition is the second vineyard purchase for the Echolands group, founded by Frost. The group also owns Taggart Vineyard, a 50-acre estate in the SeVein Vineyards Project.
According to a release, the new property is expected to take several years to fully develop. It will join plantings of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot with experimental varieties grown at varying exposures, the announcement said.
“We are extremely proud to be the first viticultural team to develop this property in Mill Creek,” said Frost, CEO and owner of Echolands Winery, in a prepared statement. “We’re surrounded by inspiring neighbors such as Leonetti’s Uplands Vineyard, Alruvé, Walla Walla Vintners and àMaurice who have shown us the way forward. Mill Creek and Taggart will act as the yin and yang of our Walla Walla grape sourcing; Taggart will prosper in cooler years, while Mill Creek will likely provide the most intriguing fruit in warmer years.”
It will start its foundation for the site with green manure designed to restore the soil and biome to a healthy state for grape-growing, a reflection of its commitment to biodiversity and preservation.
“Our commitment to bio-diversity is planned into everything we plant,” Frost said. “We’re not using any herbicides or pesticides, and habitat requirements for beneficial insects and animals factor into all our decision-making.”
A winemaking facility on the grounds will process estate production from both the Mill Creek and Taggart vineyards, plus purchased grapes from Les Collines Vineyard and other growers, the announcement said. The property will incorporate a tasting room and visitor center.
The property has been owned by the same family since the early 1900s, the release said.
“We knew Mill Creek was special from day one,” Bergman said in the release. “The southeast exposure of the property is perfectly situated with sweeping views of the Blue Mountains and rolling wheat fields. It reminds me of Tuscany meets the Sound of Music. It’s going to be a breathtaking location for the new Echolands winery and tasting room. Our goal is to draw on the differences in terroir between Mill Creek, the SeVein and local growers to develop a unique range of wines that reflect this spectacular place.”