Since fans of the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days can’t make it to the midway this week, a cluster of local eateries are bringing the midway to the masses.
With the Fair canceled, businesses are offering some of its most popular menu items — or, at least, interpretations of them.
Bright’s Candies is promoting its famous caramel apples highlighted at the Fair each year. The Jonagolds come from Edwards Family Farm and are bathed in the downtown Walla Walla shop’s made-from-scratch butter caramel.
Elsewhere, the trio of businesses owned by Juston Watson offer an array of midway foods through Sunday, when the Fair would typically close.
At Hop Thief in College Place, guests can nosh on “What’s Yer Dill Pickle,” tempura-battered dill pickle chips with IPA honey aioli and ranch dips, as well as a version of an elephant ear.
In its celebration of Fair fare, the Stone Hut Bar and Grill on Plaza Way is highlighting, among other things, a foot-long corn dog, while Red Monkey Downtown Lounge’s menu of Fair cuisine includes a twist with blueberry elephant ear tacos and other items.
“We are going to pretend that it is still Fair week,” a post on the Stone Hut page said.