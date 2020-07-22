Dunham Cellars recently hired Anthony Filantres as a new assistant winemaker. Filantres will occupy the role formerly held by Dunham's head winemaker Robert Campisi, who was promoted to the lead position in April 2018.
“I’ve always enjoyed the wines coming out of Walla Walla and the culture and family-oriented feel of Dunham made it a natural fit," Filantres said in a news release. "There is a great team here making fantastic wines and I’m thrilled to be a part of it."
Filantres is a graduate of Washington State University's viticulture and enology program. Prior to joining Dunham, he spent several years in both the Washington and California wine industries.
“Anthony’s background working for a wide range of wineries and custom crush clients of various sizes has given him the breadth of knowledge to be a real asset to our winemaking team," Campisi said in the announcement.
"He will play an integral role as we continue to grow our winery and more importantly as we continue to build and improve upon the quality wine that is our hallmark."
Filantres said he was drawn to the position by the reputation of Dunham and a desire to relocate his family to a smaller town.
Dunham Cellars was founded in 1995 and celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.
The winery's tasting room and production center are located in the Walla Walla Regional Airport Business Park.