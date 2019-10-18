Walla Walla winery Dunham Cellars has been feted with the Outstanding Partner Award by Komen Puget Sound.
The award was presented during the annual Community Impact Celebration.
The award is one of 12 presented and goes to a model organization for Komen partnerships through its demonstration of dedication, commitment, creativity, initiative and dependability. It also displays outstanding support of Komen Puget Sound events, disseminates important breast health information within its own organization and makes strides in the fight against breast cancer, according to an announcement.
Dunham’s passion for the cause is linked to family matriarch Shirley Mays Dunham, grandmother of founding winemaker, the late Eric Dunham.
Shirley died in 1983 after her battle with breast cancer. The family has supported Susan G. Komen, the nonprofit breast cancer foundation, since then.
Inspired to honor Shirley, his special grandmother who served as a role model in his early years, Dunham added her photo and story to the label for the winery’s first white wine.
“To honor Shirley’s memory and the legacy of others like her, we have proudly supported Susan G. Komen for the Cure since 2001. We are committed to helping beat this devastating disease” he later said.