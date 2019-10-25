DAYTON — Dumas Station Wines has purchased its first vineyard, winery operators have announced.
Dumas Station has acquired the 32-acre Birch Creek Vineyard in the Walla Walla American Viticultural Area. The Bordeaux-centric vineyard has been managed since 2007 by Jay DeWitt, who is also managing partner and vigneron for Dumas.
The purchase is one of numerous strategic steps taken by Dumas in 2019. Others include the building of a new website and a label refresh, according to an announcement Thursday.
The first block of cabernet sauvignon was planted at Birch Creek in 1997. The vineyard primarily includes Bordeaux varieties that have led to award winning wines for a number of wineries. Dumas Station is among those, the winery said.
In celebration. Dumas Station said it will release two block-designated wines made with the Birch Creek cabernet. Both are the first to use the new label design, featuring the winery’s historic train photographs, an updated logo and foil accents, the announcement detailed.
The bottlings are designated as the “DeWitt Block” and the “Old Block.” The former is available for purchase at the winery’s tasting room, 36229 U.S. Highway 12, and online.
Operators said they look forward to exploring the fruit even more.
“Like many Walla Walla sites, growing conditions vary from spot to spot in Birch Creek Vineyard,” DeWitt said in a prepared statement. “The land slopes in all directions, and within the length of a single row the soil conditions can vary widely. Grapes are exquisitely sensitive to these differences and the resulting wines can be remarkably complex and delightfully unpredictable.
“Our goal is to understand and capture those vineyard subtleties in our wines.”