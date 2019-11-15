There are rewards in store for those who navigate downtown Walla Walla shops this weekend.
This year’s Passport to the Holidays campaign has more participants than ever, said organizer and Main Street retail operator Julie Batson. That means more opportunities for deals and prizes for consumers, but also chances for merchants to capture local dollars in the process, said Batson, owner of Trove Home & Vintage Goods.
The campaign designed to provide incentives and encourage shopping at locally owned businesses takes place Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sixteen merchants will participate, Batson said. All of them have “passports” available for pickup. Participants get the passports for free, and collect stamps/signatures as they traverse through the shops. No purchase is necessary for participation.
Once six or more stamps or signatures have been collected, the passports can be turned in to enter a drawing for a collection of gift certificates. Batson said each merchant is donating three $20 or $25 gift certificates as enticements.
Participating merchants will also offer their own special enticements, ranging from refreshments to door prizes and sales to giveaways. The effort, which has become an annual event over the last several years, is designed to draw activity downtown.
With retail competition from Walla Walla Town Center and the new sales tax laws for Oregon residents, the campaign is a way to draw people at a time when downtown businesses may be feeling more hardship, Batson said.
“It’s a great way to get locals downtown to shop — that’s the goal,” she said. “This is the way to come out and support local business, find out what the new shops have to offer.”
Participating this year are: Tallman’s Pharmacy, 35th+Butter, Forward Boutique, SHIFT, Laveda Mae Boutique, Trove, Allegro Cyclery, Ella Mae Boutique, Main Street Furniture Co., Macy’s, Walla Walla Clothing Co., Tra Vigne, Marla June’s Clothing Co., Purl2 Walla Walla, Epicurean by TMACS and D’Olivo.