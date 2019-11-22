Downtown toy store extends hours for the season

Walla Walla’s Main Street store for toys and treasures makes a scheduling shift for the season starting next week.
Inland Octopus, 7 E. Main St., will extend its hours for the holidays, starting next Wednesday.
The store that’s operated 15 years in downtown Walla Walla prepares for the shopping season, reaching deeper into the evenings with daily hours 10 a.m.-7 p.m., founder and owner Bob Catsiff said. The schedule excludes Thanksgiving, when the shop is closed, and Christmas Eve, when it closes at 5 p.m.
The annual change helps to accommodate the bump in traffic to prepare for the holiday, Catsiff said.