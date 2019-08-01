Drink Washington State and Eternal Wines will soon be down to one tasting room.
Brad Binko, owner and winemaker for the two labels, said he will close the downtown Walla Walla tasting room and focus on the presence at the Airport District location in the incubator village he refers to as the INK.
A closing party for the tasting room, 9 S. First Ave., will take place Sunday, noon-6 p.m.
Leading to that event will be a series of live musical performers starting tonight. Chris Jonlick will perform at the venue 5:30-7:30 p.m. The event will include $3 glass pours of Eternal Beauty Rosé.
That will be followed Saturday with live music from Larry Lear during the same hours and with the same drink special.
The Sunday closing party encourages guests to celebrate the good vibes of the winery the tasting room. In addition to the rosé pours, the event features $5 glass pours of Eternal Perspective Grenache Blanc.
Binko is a graduate of the Enology & Viticulture program at Walla Walla Community College. He launched his winery with two labels in 2016.
Eternal Wines focuses on single-vineyard Rhone varietals, while Drink Washington State is designed to raise awareness of the different American Viticultural Areas across Washington state.
He expanded to the Port of Walla Walla’s winery incubator complex with a spot at 602 Piper Ave. in 2017. That location combines production and tasting space in one spot.
Binko said the transition is necessary but also an emotional one after so much work to bring entertainment to the spot along with the wine.
“I love our downtown location and will never forget it nor the memories we created there in the last three years,” he posted.
New hours at the Piper location begin Aug. 8. Hours will be 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.