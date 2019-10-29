While one farmers market closes for the season, another is getting started.
The Downtown Farmers Market closed another record-breaking season last weekend. Coming Saturday, operators of the Fall Farmers Market will make a move indoors for the next seven weeks.
Staff of the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, which manages the downtown market at Fourth Avenue and Main Street, said the market bested last year’s record sales by $20,500. Retail sales during the 2019 market season that ran Saturdays, May through October, reached more than $620,000.
The majority of the season was under the leadership of new market Manager Alex Heifer, who started with the foundation in the final days of May. He also serves as membership manager for the nonprofit membership organization.
This is the second year the market has exceeded half a million dollars in sales.
Meanwhile, at least a dozen vendors will continue to offer their products at the Fall Farmers Market at Whitehouse-Crawford, 55 W. Cherry St.
That market runs Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., through Dec. 14.
This marks the third year for the Fall Farmers Market. Besides the location, a difference is the switch in focus strictly to growers and food producers. Locally grown seasonal produce includes cheese, eggs, meat, fruit and more, organizers emphasize.
Vendors include Welcome Table Farm, Hayshaker Farm, Monteillet Fromagerie, Octopus Garden Honey, Hacienda Zaragoza eggs, 6 Ranch Beef, Neiffer Ranch beef/pork/chicken, R&R Produce, Locati Farms onions, Just Wild Salmon, Miles Away Farm, and Fat Rolls coffee/tea/pastries.
For more information, call 529-0772.