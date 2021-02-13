Divots Indoor Golf, on Main Street in Walla Walla, has announced it will open a Moses Lake location this spring.
A soft launch is scheduled for March 15.
The Walla Walla location opened less than six months ago, allowing patrons to play more than 80 different courses around the world, regardless of the weather outside.
Simulator technology captures the speed and direction of each swing, with the results projected on enormous screens.
The Moses Lake location is said to house six simulators, according to an article on iFiberOne.com.
Divots owners Henderson Orchard and Monty Bueler are also said to be in the process of opening locations in the Tri-Cities and Lewiston.