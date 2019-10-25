Owners of the Walla Walla City Center Motel plan to tear it down.
The city’s Development Services Department has received a demolition application for the five buildings associated with the motel property at 627 W. Main St.
A vision for the property has not been revealed, Planner Melissa Shumake said.
The city must notify the public any time it receives a demolition request for a structure over 50 years old.
The City Center Motel, owned by Weber Properties LP, dates back to 1929.
Comments on the historic or archaeological significance are accepted through Monday at 5 p.m. Comments can be forwarded via email to permits@wallawalla.gov or at 55 E. Moore St.