A new lease agreement in front of Port of Walla Walla commissioners Thursday could pave the way for a deli and market retail space at the Airport District.
A proposal from prospective tenants Ken and Cathy Good would use the front half of the building at 455 B Street for their “Runway Enterprises.”
The back half of the 1,500-square-foot building would continue to be used for storage, unless demand necessitated expansion, a staff report said.
The proposed lease will be in front of commissioners for consideration Thursday during their 1 p.m. meeting, which will take place via conference call.
The need for numerous improvements for retail or business has been a deterrent for potential tenants, the Port said in background on the proposal.
Most recently, the building was slated for a cidery under terms approved in 2018. The lease ultimately wasn’t executed because the cidery business did not launch, Port staff said in a report.
Under terms to be considered Thursday, the Port would provide $15,019 in rental credit to the new tenants over a three-year period in consideration of tenant improvements slated to bring the building up to code.