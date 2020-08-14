Dayton's latest victim of the coronavirus is a Main Street coffee shop.
Rey’s Roast will have its last day Saturday with a going-out-of-business sale, 242 E. Main St.
“It is with a heavy heart I am having to close my business due to COVID-19,” owner Regina Weldert posted on social media.
“When I find the words to properly express how terrible this is, how horrible I feel and how much I will miss everyone that made Rey’s Roast so unique and special, I will let you know. Until then, thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve the amazing people of Dayton and the many customers we have befriended over the years,” the post said.
Weldert got into the coffee business after a career as a fish biologist. She began the roasting business around 2007-’08 and became one of the first tenants at Dayton’s artisan food center Blue Mountain Station when it opened in late 2013.
Two years later, a move to Main Street came.
Weldert said a part of Rey’s Roast will continue through the sale of coffee at Elk Drug, Blue Mountain Station and Locally Nourished, all of Dayton and Ten Ton Coffee in Waitsburg.
Saturday’s sale will run 10 a.m.-4 p.m. A maximum of four people will be allowed inside at once, per COVID-19 restrictions. All customers must wear a face covering to enter.