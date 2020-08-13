Blue Mountain Realtors and Blue Mountain Farm & Ranch have aligned with Keller Williams Realty.
The Dayton real estate operation, launched 25 years ago by Blaine and Julie Bickelhaupt, is powered by the real estate technology of Keller Williams.
The latter is reported as the largest real estate company in the world by agent count.
Its evolution into a tech company has provided a platform for real estate outfits, using artificial intelligence and a suite of tools under the “Keller Cloud,” including a consumer-facing real estate app.
The technology is expected to assist the team that provides real estate services from the foothills of the Blue Mountains to Walla Walla, and from Dayton to the bluffs of the Snake River.
The operation began when Blaine Bickelhaupt left work as a full-time farmer to pursue real estate. He and his wife launched their office in 1995 and since have been credited with the sale, purchase, transfer and trade of thousands of acres of farm and ranch land through Washington and Idaho.