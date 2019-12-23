Cupcake shop 'Frosted' announces closure

Downtown Walla Walla’s destination for cupcake cravings will have its last day in business Friday.
Frosted - A Cupcake Shop Manager Chelsea Wheeler has announced the business will close its physical storefront to make way for expansion of First Avenue newcomer Yamas Greek Eatery next door.
Wheeler said the it’s been a “very good run,” and a great offer from Yamas on the space was among numerous factors contributing to the decision. With the change, Yamas also will provide access to the commercial kitchen for large events and catering.
Frosted opened summer 2011, bringing a brick-and-mortar spot for the custom-order cakes that had been in demand by cake designer Kim Wheeler and her Cakes by Kim operation.
The shop became known for its cupcakes, buttercream cakes, macarons and more. Its flavorful array spanned the gamut in flavors, but more recent examples include vanilla bean, salted caramel, red velvet, lemon lavender, egg nog and cookie dough.
The shop, 7 S. First Ave., became a spot for parties with decorating as an activity, seasonal cookie events, and a hot cocoa station during the Macy’s Parade of Lights.
The business is closed today, per its regular Monday hours and will open Tuesday before a break for the holiday that extends Thursday. Final hours will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday.
Larger orders continue to be accepted Jan. 11-June 1 and can be done through email at Chelsea.frosted@gmail.com.