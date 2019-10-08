Crossbuck Brewing’s NoPac IPA won a silver medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival.
Presented by the Brewers Association, the 33rd annual event serves as the world’s largest commercial beer competition.
The awards were presented Oct. 5 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Gold, silver and bronze medals were presented in 107 beer categories that covered 174 different beer styles, according to an announcement.
NoPac IPA was Crossbuck Brewing’s first Northwest IPA after opening in Walla Walla’s historic train depot a year ago.
Header brewer and Crossbuck co-owner Steven Brack described the beer as having “a unique copper hue thanks to locally grown Mainstem Malt’s hard red Munich wheat. A trio of citrusy, piney and floral hop aroma and flavor finds balance with a delicate malty sweetness on the finish, along with complex bitter orange peel and pine resin flavors.”
The name is a tribute to the history of the Northern Pacific Railway Depot Station property where the brewery operates.
This year’s festival had 9,497 entries in the general competition, as well as 113 Pro-Am and 70 Collaboration entries, the announcement detailed. Beer was made by 2,295 breweries from across the country, along with Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Judging took place over three days with an international panel of 322 judges from 18 countries.