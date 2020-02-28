Credit union expands footprint to CP, WW

The opening of a new Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union branch inside Walmart next week is just the start of an expansion into the local market for the Idaho business.
After months of construction inside the retail store, the new College Place location of P1FCU is slated to open Monday, according to an announcement from the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Meanwhile, the company has also sought construction permits for a new branch location at the corner of The Dalles Military and Myra roads.
Grading work has taken place at the site, 1721 The Dalles Military Road.
That project is expected to be a 3,781-square-foot commercial building.
Permit approval is pending after a Valentine’s Day application was filed.
“Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union is looking forward to expanding our consumer, mortgage and business lending services along with a full suite of deposit product services to College Place next week and Walla Walla this fall,” said P1FCU President and CEO Chris Loseth in a prepared statement.
“We have been providing our best-of-class member service since 1938 and will be bringing a strong community-minded attitude to the wonderful residents of College Place and Walla Walla for many years into the future.”
The expansion comes after the credit union transitioned from a federal to a state charter, reports say.
The move expanded the Lewiston company’s territory from Southeastern Washington, North Central Idaho and Northern Idaho to all of Washington, certain parts of Eastern Oregon and an expansion of its Idaho area.
According to Moscow-Pullman Daily News, the change increased the institution’s population service area from 435,000 to 7.98 million.
The credit union’s roots go back to 12 employees of Potlatch Forests Inc. who organized to pool their assets to provide loans and other financial services to each other.
Their first transactions were conducted out of the trunk of a car with funds secured in a cigar box, the company website says.
By the end of the first year, the credit union grew to 353 members.
Since then it has grown to serve members in 15 counties in Idaho, eight in Oregon and all over Washington.