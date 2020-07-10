A Seattle cheesecake maker has moved to College Place and brought her expertise with her.
Rebecca Knoll, the chef behind Corsetti's Cheesecakes, is now baking up a variety of cakes in the area.
The Western Washington bakery announced in March that they were shutting down operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then on Monday, it was announced on social media that the cakes had hit the road and landed in College Place.
"We've moved," the baker wrote. "We will miss you Seattle, but we're working on shipping details. We're in College Place now, so we're so excited to get to know you!"
Corsetti's offers a plethora of cheesecake varieties, plus cookies and cheesecake cupcakes.
Corsetti's Cheesecakes can be found online at ubne.ws/corsettis.