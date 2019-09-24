A Walla Walla corn field becomes a Jurassic World when it opens to the public in the form of a maze Thursday.
The Walla Walla Corn Maze celebrates its 20th year with a dinosaur-themed design and a season-long food drive for the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank.
The season for the Filan family operation runs Thursday through Oct. 31, including a run as a “haunted” Halloween Spooktacular activity.
Hours through the season will be Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.; Fridays, 6-10 p.m.; Saturdays, 2-10 p.m. and Sundays 4-8 p.m. Admission is $5 for those 4-11 years old (must be accompanied by someone 16 or older), $8 for those over 12 and free for those 3 and younger (must be accompanied by a parent or guardian).
Concessions will be available for purchase. Guests should plan to bring their own flashlights if they visit at night.
The maze turns scary after dark on certain days starting mid-October. Those who want to face the scary maze will pay $10 per trip regardless of age.
Parental discretion is advised for children under 12. Scary days will be Oct. 17-20, 24-27 and 30 and 31. Non-scary hours Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27 will be 2-5 p.m. with normal rates applying.
Donations for this year’s food drive can be dropped off at the admissions booth and will benefit Blue Mountain Action Council.