Community Bank launches annual charity drive

Community Bank has launched its annual fund drive for community change.
The Joseph, Ore.,-based bank has started its Charity Drive, a program that collects funds from the communities it serves, matches them up to half with a maximum, and donates the money to charities.
The program runs through Dec 20. The Walla Walla and College Place branches will collect for Children’s Home Society and its Parents as Teachers program, while the Milton-Freewater branch will raise funds for the City Light and Power Energy Assistance Program.
Funds collected from the community will be matched for 50 cents on each dollar up to $500 per branch.
Branches will have donation jars and can accept all types of monetary donations, including personal checks, bills and coins.
Last year’s drive raised $24,000 to disperse among 12 charities throughout the region.
Since the program’s start in 2010, more than $194,000 has been donated. For questions, ask for the manager of the various branches.