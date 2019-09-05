From boats to broadband — the Eastgate building formerly home to Nixon’s Marine is the new base for PocketiNet.
The communications company made the move to 2919 Isaacs Ave. over the last couple of weeks, consolidating two locations under one roof.
“PocketiNet has been growing over the years,” said founder and President Todd Brandenburg in an email. “We simply ran out of room at the Walla Walla (Regional) Airport.”
In addition to its headquarters at the terminal building, the company had also leased space in a privately owned building off Airport Way, where it stored equipment as its outside plant facility.
The Nixon property, at just under 10,000 square feet, is the first space where PocketiNet operates in one complete space, Brandenburg said.
Work at the location built out space for staff as well as an Experience Center where customers enter a showroom and work hands-on with the latest technology.
Brandenburg said customers there can receive consultations on new digital business tools, such as digital VoIP phone systems, surveillance services, security products and the company’s fiber optic internet platform.
The company plans to offer free educational seminars, teaching the latest in digital innovation skills.
“We have a lot of people that ask us how certain consumer products work with each other,” Brandenburg explained. “We want to be the first name they think of to help guide them to make a well-informed decision.”
In addition to the Walla Walla spot, PocketiNet has offices in Kennewick and Yakima.
The space had long been known as the home of boat dealer Nixon’s Marine. The operation moved to its new location in Pasco earlier this year — a move that was part of the sale by longtime owners Jeff and Kathy Priester to Shawn O’Connell.