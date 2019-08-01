Two local organizations will benefit from community grants from Columbia Rural Electric Association.
Columbia County Fire Protection District 3 and Starbuck School District will evenly split the $10,000 in grant funding awarded by the electric cooperative.
The two were chosen from 40 applications in a competitive process.
“We had a tremendous response to our request for applications, and it was a very difficult decision for our selection committee,” Columbia REA said in the announcement.
Applicants came from an array of organizations throughout the three counties served by Columbia REA. A volunteer panel of staff members reviewed the applications. The fire and school district join the more than 100 organizations that receive contributions from Columbia REA each year. Applicants that did not receive funds are encouraged to reapply next year for the community grant program.