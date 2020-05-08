Columbia Rural Electric Association has partnered with the Providence St. Mary Foundation with a $10,000 donation to help with community response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The donation, announced early this week, helps with the Community Health Worker program, part of the Population Health service line operated by St. Mary and the Providence Medical Group.
Typically, Community Health Workers help connect participants to services such as food banks, heating assistance in winter, legal aid, transportation arrangements to and from medical appointments, housing and mental health services, the announcement explained.
The focus has shifted toward efforts around the coronavirus.
Working with Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, the “Population Health” team made more than 4,000 calls in the last six weeks to check on physical symptoms and mental health of people identified and create a registry of COVID-19 positive and pending cases.
Work also includes weekly visits to community shelters, symptom checks and hand hygiene education.
“We are very proud to partner once again with the Providence St. Mary Medical Center Foundation during this strange and unprecedented time," Columbia REA CEO Scott Peters said. "We value what the foundation does, and we are pleased that they will be able to use these funds to keep this important program going for the foreseeable future.”