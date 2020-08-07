Columbia Pulp has announced the promotion of Brian St. Clair as the operation’s director of finance.
St. Clair has been a controller for the business, the first straw pulp mill of its kind in North America and located near Lyons Ferry, for two years.
In his new role, effective immediately, he will lead the accounting team.
“The principal responsibility of this role is always to act in a fiduciary capacity to safeguard company assets and treat such assets in the company’s best interest,” Thursday’s announcement said.
St. Clair brought 38 years of experience in accounting and financial management to the company. His previous positions include accounting manager, plant manager, controller and chief financial officer.
The majority of that time was in the agricultural industry.
St. Clair earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration - finance in 1981 from Central Washington University. His work experience includes company startups, mergers and acquisitions, plus analysis and negotiations for new strategic partnerships and alliances.