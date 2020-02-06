Columbia Pulp named a finalist in global awards ceremony

Columbia Pulp is an award finalist at the 11th annual PPI Awards, taking place in March as part of the Fastmarkets RISI European Conference.
The awards program is the only global recognition dedicated to achievements of companies, mills and individuals in the pulp and paper sector, providing a platform that celebrates leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments, according to a description.
The Lyons Ferry-area straw pulp mill is a finalist for a mill award for environmental leadership — from sustainable forestry to waste management.
The winner will be the mill owner or joint submission from mill owner and mill supplier who has proved they have made the most significant improvement to the local environment through a concerned and planned change in waste treatment and reduction.
The finalists reflect new ways to reduce and reuse waste with capture treatment solutions at the forefront of sustainability measures to reduce impacts on the local environment, a description explained.
Columbia Pulp is in this category with Essity for its Tork PaperCircle; Smurfit Kappa Group for AgroPaper; Södra Cell for groundbreaking solution to textile waste; and Södra Cella for groundbreaking technology to recycle textiles.
The winner will be announced at the PPI Awards Dinner on March 10 at Lisbon, Portugal, during the second evening of the European Conference.