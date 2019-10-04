A contribution from Columbia Pulp will ensure the 28 students in Starbuck School District will have school lunches. A Sponsorship and Donations Committee with the startup straw pulp mill in the Lyons Ferry area designated $1,000 to the district. The amount largely covers a $1,500 shortfall to a goal to provide lunches four days a week for the school year.
The lunches are prepared by the Dayton General Hospital dietary staff and delivered to the school.
The cost averages $3 per child. According to previous reports, the efforts have been part of landing funding, which has included employees of the Columbia County Health System donations.
The donation from Columbia Pulp, which is working through startup procedures now, was made Thursday by CEO John Begley.